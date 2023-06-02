There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
Guiseppe’s Italian Restaurant
On Friday, June 2, it’s a delicious lunch at Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant in Newburyport. This family owned and operated Italian restaurant has been serving up homestyle Italian pasta dishes in generous portions and at very reasonable prices since 1995. You can even bring home dishes from their grab and go case. The van will start picking up seniors around 10:30 a.m. Return is expected by 2 p.m. For info or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the COA.
New Brothers Restaurant & Deli
On Wednesday, June 7, the Manchester COA is off to New Brothers Restaurant & Deli in Danvers Square. This is an economical, cafeteria style, Greek American restaurant with breakfast to dinner comfort food and homemade pies. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m. To reserve your seat on the van, please call the COA.
To the Malls!
Manchester Council on Aging van will be going to the Peabody and Danvers Malls on Friday, June 9, so get ready for some shopping, eating and walking exercise. Seniors can pick between the North Shore Mall or Liberty Tree Mall. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m. For info or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the COA.
Take a Stand Against Elder Abuse
On Wednesday, June 14, the Manchester COA and SeniorCare will be out in front of Town Hall on the Village Green from 10:30 am-11:30 p.m. showing support for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Stop by to show your support, get more information on the issue, and don’t forget to wear purple.
Wegmans For Lunch & Shopping
On Friday, June 16, the Manchester COA is offering a trip to Wegmans in Burlington. Start off with lunch at their Market Café where you can enjoy sushi, pizza, sandwiches, salads, or many hot, chef-prepared options. Then spend some time walking around or shopping in their enormous store. Check out the different departments from the bakery to the organic produce to the cheese section. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m. Return is expected around 2 p.m.
COA to Walmart
On Friday, June 23, the Manchester COA van will be going to Walmart in Danvers. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
MYSTERY RIDE
On Wednesday, June 28, the Manchester COA van will take our monthly mystery ride. The van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore; it could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches or all of the above and only the van driver knows! A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared! Pick-up will begin at 12 noon and return will be by 2 p.m.