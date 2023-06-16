There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks.  Check them out here, and for on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.

Wegmans For Lunch & Shopping

Senior Mystery Ride

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.