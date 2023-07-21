There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
The Village Restaurant for Lunch
On Friday July 21, the Manchester COA is offering a trip to The Village Restaurant in Essex. The Village is well known for their award-winning fresh seafood as well as delicious chicken and beef dishes. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m.
Mark Your Calendar! Summer Cookout for Manchester
Senior Citizens
Manchester senior citizens are invited to attend a cookout sponsored in part by the Friends of the Manchester COA on Tuesday, July 25 at Tuck’s Point. The menu will include steak tips, chicken kebobs, summer salads, beverage, and dessert. Lunch will be served at 12 noon and the cost per Manchester senior citizen is $12.
Reservations and prepayment are necessary by July 20. As always, the C.O.A. van is available for transportation.
Mystery Ride
On Wednesday, July 26, the Manchester COA van will take our monthly mystery ride. The van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore; it could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches, or all of the above and only the van driver knows! A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared! Pick-up will begin at 12 noon and return will be by 2 p.m.
COA to Walmart
On Friday, July 28, the Manchester COA van will be going to Walmart in Danvers. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
The Lynn Museum
The Manchester COA is pleased to offer a trip to the Lynn Museum on Friday, August 4. In the heart of Lynn’s Arts & Cultural District, The Lynn Museum was founded in 1897 to collect, preserve and illuminate the city’s remarkable history. The museum has evolved into a vibrant cultural center, expanding its footprint to include the LynnArts building.
The Council on Aging van will begin to pick up at 10:00 a.m. Return is expected around 1 p.m. Admission is free thanks to Highland Street Foundation’s August Adventures. A donation of $2 is requested if able.
Peabody Essex Museum
The Manchester COA is pleased to offer a trip to the Peabody Essex Museum on Monday, August 7. To engage the mind and spirit, the PEM collection offers outstanding works primarily from the 1700s to today: paintings, sculptures, photographs, drawings, textiles, architecture, and decorative objects.
The Council on Aging van will begin to pick up at 10 a.m. This is part of Highland Street Foundation’s August Adventures, so admission is free. A donation of $2 is requested if able.
The Mile Marker Restaurant for Lunch
On Wednesday, August 9, the Manchester COA is offering a trip to the Mile Marker Restaurant in Gloucester for a lobster roll lunch. Enjoy freshly shucked, never frozen lobster rolls or try one of their other delicious sandwiches. Situated at the Cape Ann Marina, enjoy the water views while you have lunch. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m. Return is expected by 1:30 p.m.
COA to the Malls
On Friday, August 11, the Manchester COA van will be going to the Peabody and Danvers Malls. Seniors can pick between the North Shore Mall or Liberty Tree Mall. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Gourmet Gardens
On Wednesday, August 16, the Manchester COA is offering a trip to The Gourmet Gardens Restaurant in Danvers. Come and enjoy a wide selection of Asian dishes at a reasonable price. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m. Return is expected by 1:30 p.m.
Bear Skin Neck
On Friday, August 18, the Manchester COA is pleased to offer a trip to Bear Skin Neck. Take a stroll along the water in beautiful Rockport where you can check out the shops, look at the art, enjoy the view, or grab a snack at one of the many eating establishments. The van will start picking up seniors at 10:15 a.m. with a return around 2 p.m.
Summer Cookout for Manchester Senior Citizens
Manchester senior citizens are invited to attend a cookout sponsored in part by the Friends of the Manchester COA on Tuesday, August 22at Tuck’s Point. Catered by the Causeway Restaurant, the menu will include lobster rolls, chicken salad rolls, fish chowder, pasta salad, chips, pickles, beverage and dessert. Lunch will be served at 12 noon and the cost per Manchester senior citizen is $12. We will also be enjoying entertainment by Davis Bates, musician, sponsored by a grant from The Cultural Council.
Reservations and prepayment are necessary by August 17. As always, the C.O.A. van is available for transportation.
Mystery Ride
On Wednesday, August 23, the Manchester COA van will take our monthly mystery ride. The van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore; it could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches or all of the above and only the van driver knows! A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared! Pick-up will begin at 12 noon and return will be by 2 p.m.
COA to Trader Joe’s & Walmart
On Friday, August 25, the Manchester COA van will be going to Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx shopping area as well as Walmart. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
The Old Manse
Manchester COA is pleased to offer a trip to The Old Manse in Concord on Wednesday, August 30. Built in 1770 for patriot minister William Emerson, The Old Manse, a National Historic Landmark, became the center of Concord’s political, literary, and social revolutions. From upstairs, you can look out over the North Bridge, where the famous battle of April 19, 1775, took place. Ralph Waldo Emerson and Nathaniel Hawthorne both called the Manse home for a time – and each found inspiration here.
The COA van will begin to pick up at 10 a.m. Admission is free thanks to the Highland Street Foundation’s August Activities. A $2 donation is requested if able.