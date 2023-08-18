There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
Chamber Music Concert @ Beverly Senior Center
On Friday, August 18, you are invited to see the Arpeggione Ensemble perform a chamber music concert at the Beverly Senior Center. Arpeggione presents a concert centered around themes of fishing, voyages, and the sea. The musicians of Arpeggione will perform orchestral and vocal works by Mendelssohn, Schubert, and Mahler to tell our seafaring story. Celebrated baritone David Kravitz joins Arpeggione to create a fascinating, humorous, and moving portrait of the rich maritime history of New England. The show starts at 11:30 am and is free of charge. Reservations are required
Bear Skin Neck
On Friday, August 18, the Manchester COA is pleased to offer a trip to Bear Skin Neck. Take a stroll along the water in beautiful Rockport where you can check out the shops, look at the art, enjoy the view, or grab a snack at one of the many eating establishments. The van will start picking up seniors at 10:15 a.m. with a return around 2 p.m.
Summer Cookout for Manchester Senior Citizens
Manchester senior citizens are invited to attend a cookout sponsored in part by the Friends of the Manchester COA on Tuesday, August 22at Tuck’s Point. Catered by the Causeway Restaurant, the menu will include lobster rolls, chicken salad rolls, fish chowder, pasta salad, chips, pickles, beverage and dessert. Lunch will be served at 12 noon and the cost per Manchester senior citizen is $12. We will also be enjoying entertainment by Davis Bates, musician, sponsored by a grant from The Cultural Council.
Reservations and prepayment are necessary by August 17. As always, the C.O.A. van is available for transportation.
Mystery Ride
On Wednesday, August 23, the Manchester COA van will take our monthly mystery ride. The van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore; it could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches or all of the above and only the van driver knows! A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared! Pick-up will begin at 12 noon and return will be by 2 p.m.
COA to Trader Joe’s & Walmart
On Friday, August 25, the Manchester COA van will be going to Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx shopping area as well as Walmart. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
The Old Manse
Manchester COA is pleased to offer a trip to The Old Manse in Concord on Wednesday, August 30. Built in 1770 for patriot minister William Emerson, The Old Manse, a National Historic Landmark, became the center of Concord’s political, literary, and social revolutions. From upstairs, you can look out over the North Bridge, where the famous battle of April 19, 1775, took place. Ralph Waldo Emerson and Nathaniel Hawthorne both called the Manse home for a time – and each found inspiration here.
The COA van will begin to pick up at 10 a.m. Admission is free thanks to the Highland Street Foundation’s August Activities. A $2 donation is requested if able.
Salem Willows
On Friday, September 1, the Manchester COA is pleased to offer a trip to Salem Willows. Come and enjoy all that Salem Willows has to offer. Sit by the water and enjoy the Willow’s famous Chop Suey Sandwiches at the re-opened Salem Lowe or ice cream at Hobbs where the first ice cream cone in America was given in 1906. There is also popcorn, taffy, or check out the Clam Shack and don’t forget the arcade. The van will start picking up seniors at 11 a.m. Return is expected around 2 p.m.
All About Pizza
On Wednesday, September 6, the Manchester COA is pleased to offer an opportunity to learn all about pizza. Learn about the different types of pizza and how they are made, including Massachusetts’ own South Shore Bar Pizza. Pizza recipes, healthier alternatives, and pizza history will also be covered. Sample pizza available for tasting.
Join us at the Congregational Chapel. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. Transportation is available. FREE