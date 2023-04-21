There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
Every Monday 10 a.m. - 12.30 p.m. at the Congregational Chapel (behind Santander Bank). Hospitality (snacks) will be free and provided by The Friends of the COA
On Friday, April 21, the Manchester COA van will be going to Walmart in Danvers. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
The Manchester COA is offering a Chowder and Finger Roll Luncheon on Tuesday, April 25 at the Congregational Chapel at 12 Noon. Catered by the Causeway Restaurant enjoy delicious fish chowder, clam chowder, assorted finger rolls, chips, pickles, dessert, and beverage. The cost of this luncheon is $10 per person and open to the first 40 who sign up. Reservations and prepayment are necessary by April 20. Transportation will be available.
On Wednesday, April 26, the Manchester COA van will take our monthly mystery ride. The van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore; it could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches, or all the above and only the van driver knows! A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared! Pick-up will begin at 12 Noon and return will be by 2 p.m.
On Friday, April 28, the Manchester COA is pleased to offer a trip to the Addison Gallery of American Art at Phillips Academy in Andover. The Addison’s collection of American Art is one of the most comprehensive in the world, including more than 17,000 objects spanning the 18th Century to the present. On view now is Alison Elizabeth Taylor: The Sum of It, consisting of 40 large-scale single panel works as well as a room-sized installation. Known for her daring and inventive fusion of marquetry, the centuries-old art of wood inlay, with gritty and provocative subject matter. Lunch will be at Grassfields, a steak and seafood restaurant. Admission to the museum is free and lunch is on your own. The van will start picking up seniors at 10 a.m. Return is expected around 2 p.m.
On Wednesday, May 3, the Manchester COA has organized a trip to the Essex County Needlecraft Guild 50th Anniversary Needlecraft Exhibit at the Topsfield Fairgrounds. Enjoy viewing needlecrafts on display including handmade quilts, hooked rugs, knitting, felting, crochet, beading, embroidery and more. Pick up starts at 10 a.m., with an expected return to Manchester around 1 p.m. Admission is FREE.
On Wednesday, May 10, the COA van is off to the China Jade Restaurant in Beverly. Come and enjoy a delicious lunch of Asian cuisine. After lunch head over to Dollar Tree to do a little shopping. The van starts pick up at 11 a.m., and the return is expected by 1:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, May 16, the Manchester Council on Aging will head to The Maple Street Bistro for a delicious lunch. The Maple Street Bistro is the student-run restaurant at Essex Tech Vocational School in Danvers. You will be served an entrée, salad, roll, beverage, and dessert. $15 per person. The van will start picking up seniors around 10:15 a.m. for an 11 a.m. lunch reservation. Return is expected by 1:30 p.m. Reserve your seat by May 11. For info and seat reservations, call the COA office.
