My path to helping people

Geoff Pope performs reiki on a hospice patient he visits regularly at the patient's home.

My journey to becoming a reiki volunteer began many years ago when I read an article in The Cricket about two sisters from my town who had taken volunteer training at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers.  

Having completed divinity school, I was encouraged by their story.  If someone felt the call to walk with people at the end of life, they had a path to follow.

Geoff Pope is a Care Dimensions hospice and reiki volunteer who practices a branch of reiki called Komyo ReikiDo. He resides in Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA.