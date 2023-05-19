Memorial Day

Senior grandparents and granddaughter gardening in the backyard garden.

 Ground Picture

For the last 55 years, I have made a late May pilgrimage to Rosedale Cemetery. Many readers will have and continue to share this experience. This annual event has much to offer beyond grave beautification if we are open to it.

 

Joanne MacInnis, RN, is the founder and president of Aberdeen Home Care, Inc., of Danvers, a concierge private duty home care agency in business since 2001. With 35 years of nursing practice, management and administration experience focused on home care and hospice, Joanne and her team specialize in advising and supporting families addressing the elders in their lives retain dignity and quality of life.