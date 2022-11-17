Aberdeen Older Interracial couple
In conversation with a friend at church, we dove into the deep end.  The topic started with my biweekly submissions to the Cricket.  We went right past the weather, election, and extraordinary warmth for November… and ended up at the place of pain, being that we both are far too well acquainted with it.  I heard myself saying, “this is lonely business.”  He jumped on that and suggested I “write about that.”

We all cope with so many things that others often never see or know.  We hold some of these most personal and painful realities of our lives very close to our chest.  We all have them.  They look different.  They have varying levels of demand and cause wide arrays of chaos in the real world, in our hearts, or both.

Joanne MacInnis, RN, is the founder and president of Aberdeen Home Care, Inc., of Danvers, a concierge private duty home care agency in business since 2001. With 35 years of nursing practice, management and administration experience focused on home care and hospice, Joanne and her team specialize in advising and supporting families addressing the elders in their lives retain dignity and quality of life.

