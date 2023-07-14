Aberdeen Dad

Dad has come with us to “the lake” for two weeks every summer for the past 20 years since the kids were little. Things at home have become more complicated, and I worry about how he will manage there. Honestly, I worry about ME being consumed with his care…and that it will impact my time away. Am I being selfish? It's a dilemma. Thinking honestly about it is painful and feels like a lose-lose situation.

What to do?

Joanne MacInnis, RN, is the founder and president of Aberdeen Home Care, Inc., of Danvers, a concierge private duty home care agency in business since 2001. With 35 years of nursing practice, management and administration experience focused on home care and hospice, Joanne and her team specialize in advising and supporting families addressing the elders in their lives retain dignity and quality of life.