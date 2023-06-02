The Essex Council on Aging offers a variety of events and trips for seniors. For further information or to sign up for an event, please call the Essex COA Office at 978-768-7932 or visit the Senior Center at 17 Pickering Street.
Games at the Senior Center: Wednesdays 1 p.m.: Scrabble, Boggle, Cribbage, Backgammon, board games and more! Join us or bring a friend and come play!
Men’s Coffee and Donuts, Wednesday, June 14, 9:30 a.m.: Enjoy a cup of hot coffee and delicious donuts. Speaking and socializing optional … just come and enjoy what’s going on around you.
Ladies Brunch, Tuesday June 20, 11 a.m.: Chicken and waffles! Come and enjoy socializing and some tasty treats. Please RSVP by June 15.
THE LONGEST DAY – Alzheimer’s Association, June 21, All Day! The Longest Day is the day with the most light — the summer solstice. On June 21, thousands of participants from across the world come together to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through an activity of their choice. Together, they use their creativity and passion to raise funds and awareness for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. At the Essex Senior Center, we will be offering a full day of activities for people of all ages from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Join us for some or all of our events or make a donation.
8 a.m.: Guided walk with Gil at Cox Reservation
9 a.m.: Breakfast at Senior Center
1 p.m.: Games with Gil: Nostalgic Board Games
2 p.m.: Games with Gil: Buffalo Bingo
5 p.m.: Dementia Friends Session
6 p.m.: All ages Musical Trivia
Learn how to make Strawberry Jam: Monday, June 26, 1 p.m.: Join us to welcome our Guest Chef, Caroline Craig, to learn how to make Strawberry Jam! Nothing says summer like fresh strawberries!! Can you say SCRUMPDILLYICIOUS? Please RSVP by June 22.
Friends of the Essex COA ANNUAL BBQ: Tuesday, June 27, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Tuck’s Point, Manchester: Join us for a summer BBQ complete with Grilled Chicken, Grilled Hamburgers, a variety of salads, and Strawberry Shortcake! Bingo and Prizes! Call to reserve your spot! $5 per person.
Book Club: Tuesday, June 27, 1 p.m.: Join us for a lively discussion about the current book of the month, Fellowship Point by Alice Elliot Dark. Through the generosity of the Friends, multiple copies of each title are available to borrow but please return them for others to read! New members are always welcome!
ESSEX EATS! Lunch at The Farm: Thursday June 29, 12 noon. Please RSVP by June 19. $15 per person.