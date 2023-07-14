Essex COA Veterans

A 2022 exhibit of veteran photographs connected to Essex residents at the Essex Senior Center just received a top award from a national association of senior centers.  (Courtesy photo)

The Essex Council won an award from the National Council on Aging’s National Institute of Senior Centers for its “Veteran’s Gallery,” an exhibition program held during November 2022 honoring the many veterans with connections to the Town of Essex.

Veteran photographs, ranging from the Civil War to the present, were displayed all around the first floor of the Essex Senior Center.  The exhibit was open to the public to view throughout the month.  The Grand Opening of the Veterans Gallery included a veteran’s breakfast, patriotic sing-along, and presentation by local historian Bethany Groff Dorau, Executive Director at the Museum of Old Newbury and author of “A Newburyport Marine in World War I.” 

