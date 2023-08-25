Are you bombarded? Overwhelmed? If not, you might have yet to read a paper or listen to the radio or TV. It’s all happening out there; much of it is worrisome, frightening, and feels very out of control.
Think of the input your mind, emotions, and central nervous system are dealing with daily. Not only do we hear about local issues, tornado touchdowns last week, drownings in rivers and ponds, but we’re inundated with the ever-increasing violence and the global crises of fire and war. It reads like a Stephen King horror novel.
BREAKING NEWS
Even if you don’t think this impacts you…guess what…it does. Our Central Nervous System is, in fact, our “motherboard.” Because our physiology is so complex and sophisticated, we have “reflex” responses to much in our environment. We hear an ambulance siren, and without our “permission,” our heart rate and blood pressure rise. Our bodies are made to have an immediate response to danger.
The “Sympathetic Nervous System” is part of our collective response to stressors that typically cause the fight/flight/freeze response. A perceived threat occurs, and our reflexive neuro department, automatically and without your permission, changes your biology, including system-wide stress hormone release resulting in an internal sense of emergency.
Once our brains and bodies become accustomed to the excretion of these mood-altering hormones and stress chemicals, sometimes we become accustomed to the feeling that is created. Those who enjoy “extreme sports,” like skiing off a cliff, love the rush of the perceived threat. What happens to most of us is that we are “triggered” by information that sets off a chain reaction within.
Those of us with good mental health and intact boundaries clearly have ways of managing the input that creates chaos. We change the topic of conversation, put the paper down, and turn off the news. We protect ourselves from the chaos we can do nothing about. We give a message to our “motherboard” that we are going … offline.
How does all this input affect those who do not have the skills to turn up their personal filter?
At the time of 9/11, I was providing private duty care for an elder with dementia. That day, I was scheduled to go in at 7 p.m. When I arrived, shaken from the day’s horrific events, my poor patient thought the airplanes were headed to her home. The caregiver on the shift before mine had the TV on all day, a constant loop of disaster.
She clearly could not filter the information; it all became local, real, and personal. While it’s true that she may not have fully grasped all that was happening, she felt and experienced the panic it invoked. Sadly, this lasted for many days. She forgot the story but lived in a state of profound crippling anxiety for many days, not even sure why.
This is my point. Sometimes, we cannot “source” the root of our distress. All we can do is be attuned to its presence and impact. Do your own inventory. Pay attention to your feelings, breath, heart rate, and discomfort. Are you “edgy,” moody, and irritable? These could be signs that your central nervous system is on overload.
It’s very fashionable at the moment to pursue all kinds of Zen.
The point is that we have some responsibility and power to shield ourselves from counterproductive input. Enough chaos will find us at one point or another, and we do not need to look for it. Maybe we need to be more fully aware of our response to it. Often, we are on a “loop.” We tell ourselves the same disturbing story over and over; even if it’s reality, we bathe ourselves in it.
When you feel calm and in control, peaceful and serene, really stop and note what that feels like.
Reward yourself when you take a position that says “no more” to whatever stimulus is not personally yours and is wreaking havoc within. Over time, and yes, it takes time like any good change of habit, you can condition yourself to react less … and respond more thoughtfully, even if it’s in your head.
The Presidential Election spinning wheel of death is about to begin. I’m not suggesting you boycott but encouraging you to consider how much you can tolerate. The weather and natural disasters press on, as do unrest and violence in so much of the world. Your anxiety does not help any of those worldwide crises, but it can make you less able to stay centered and fully present for your own life and loved ones.
Be careful with children and elders who may need help to engage their filter systems fully. Help them set boundaries and set up adequate self-protection. You are what you eat, listen to, watch, and consume. Choose wisely.
Joanne MacInnis, RN, is the founder and president of Aberdeen Home Care, Inc., of Danvers, a concierge private duty home care agency in business since 2001. With 35 years of nursing practice, management and administration experience focused on home care and hospice, Joanne and her team specialize in advising and supporting families addressing the elders in their lives retain dignity and quality of life.