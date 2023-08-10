B/W elderly man comforts woman
Annalise Botticelli

Dementia is a term that refers to a group of diseases causing brain dysfunction.  The four most common forms are (in order of prevalence): Alzheimer’s Disease, Vascular Dementia, Lewy Body Dementia, and Frontotemporal Dementia.  While these four types of dementia overlap in the symptoms caused by the diseases, they have their own individual causes, unique manifestations affecting brain and body function, trajectory for advancement, and specialized care needs.

Perhaps one of life’s most painful questions: “Is this normal?”

Joanne MacInnis, RN, is the founder and president of Aberdeen Home Care, Inc., of Danvers, a concierge private duty home care agency in business since 2001. With 35 years of nursing practice, management and administration experience focused on home care and hospice, Joanne and her team specialize in advising and supporting families addressing the elders in their lives retain dignity and quality of life.