Aberdeen

COVID in the air.

As a “public facing” healthcare professional, I was vigilant.

The queen of Personal Protective Equipment, local educator, and resource for all things SARS-COV-2.  Keeping my staff, clients, and families safe, aka “COVID free,” was my focus.  I worked hard at it.  Very hard.

Joanne MacInnis, RN, is the founder and president of Aberdeen Home Care, Inc., of Danvers, a concierge private duty home care agency in business since 2001. With 35 years of nursing practice, management and administration experience focused on home care and hospice, Joanne and her team specialize in advising and supporting families addressing the elders in their lives retain dignity and quality of life.