There’s a lot set to happen with the Council on Aging (COA) in the coming weeks. Check them out here, and for further information on any of these great trips or to reserve your seat on the van, please call 978-526-7500.
Drop in "Coffee and Conversation"
Every Monday 10 a.m. - 12.30 p.m. at the Congregational Chapel (behind Santander Bank) starting September 12. Hospitality (snacks) will be free and provided by The Friends of the COA. Our aim is to provide a regular casual social outlet -- coffee/tea and a snack, communal conversation, a place to get information about COA services and programs. We may play some cards, do a big jig saw puzzle, knit, play checkers or just chat – we are going to go with whatever works.
Seniors who need van transportation for this can call the COA at 978 526 7500 to arrange.
Concord Museum & Lunch
The Manchester COA is heading to the Concord Museum in historic Concord, MA on Friday, September 23. After, enjoy a nice lunch at The Club Car Café. The Concord Museum houses one of the oldest and most treasured collections of Americana in the country. In the history galleries and period rooms of the museum, visitors discover the famous lantern hung in the steeple on the night of Paul Revere’s ride in 1775, the contents of Henry D. Thoreau’s house at Walden Pond, including the desk on which he wrote “Civil Disobedience” and Walden, and Ralph Waldo Emerson’s study, where he wrote his influential essays and met with other distinguished writers and thinkers during the American literary renaissance and much more.
The Council on Aging van will begin to pick up at 10 a.m. Admission is $12 for seniors. Lunch not included.
September Lunch of the Month
The Manchester COA is offering a Baked Haddock Luncheon on September 27 at the Congregational Chapel at 12:15 p.m. Catered by the Causeway Restaurant, come and enjoy baked haddock, chicken broccoli ziti, potatoes, vegetable, dessert, and beverage.
The cost of this luncheon is $10 per person and open to the first 40 who sign up. Reservations and prepayment are necessary by September 22. Transportation will be available.
Mystery Ride
On Wednesday, September 28, it’s the COA’s monthly mystery ride. The van driver heads for an undisclosed establishment somewhere on the North Shore; it could be ice cream, pastries, sandwiches or all of the above and only the van driver knows. A little hint will be given, so all can be prepared. Pick-up will begin at 12 noon and return will be by 2 p.m.
Support for Seniors" Annual Appeal 2022
The Friends of the COA will be asking town residents to support this annual appeal which will take place this year at the end of September. More than ever, our elderly residents need support to “age in place” and remain active members of our town community. Currently 34 percent of the Manchester population is over the age of 60 and this is rising year over year. The function of the Friends of the Manchester COA is to give financial support to the many programs and activities of The COA which provides quality of life assistance to seniors living independently with numerous services and programs.
Our aim is to cover the cost of the needs and opportunities, identified by the director of The Manchester COA, that cannot be met within the designated budget. This includes subsidizing social and cultural events and our essential van transportation service, which provides free weekly shopping trips and rides to medical and other essential appointments as well as fun group outings.
The Walk Massachusetts Challenge: You Can Do It!
This year, the challenge is open to everyone aged five years and up in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Walk with your family or friends, or on your own! The challenge runs from May 1 to October 31. In that time, as you complete the challenge, you are entered into a drawing for a gift card. For each person who completes their challenge, your Council on Aging gets an entry to win up to $1,000 for use with fitness programming. Go to online and register. Then choose a challenge based on a Commonwealth of Massachusetts fun fact. Then, enter your walking on the same website between May 1 and October 31.
It's The Topsfield Fair!
On Monday, October 3, the COA is headed to the Topsfield Fair. Come and enjoy the oldest fair in the country. Visit the animals, check out the biggest pumpkin and eat some delicious fair food. This day is Senior Citizen Day, so admission is only $10 for ages 60 and up. The van will start picking up seniors around 10:30 a.m. Return is expected around 2 p.m.
The Depot Diner
On Wednesday, October 5, the Manchester COA is offering a trip to The Depot Diner in Beverly for a delicious meal. The Depot Diner serves breakfast all day with delicious offerings of pancakes, French toast, omelets and more. The lunch offerings are just as wonderful with choices from salads, wraps, burgers and more all reasonably priced. This trip is limited to 12 seniors. The van will start picking up seniors around 11 a.m. Return is expected around 1 p.m.
Zumba!
The Manchester COA Zumba class will begin again on Tuesday, October 11 at the Congregational Chapel for an eight-week session. The start time is 10 a.m. Pat Martines, a certified Zumba Gold instructor, invites seniors to come experience the benefits of Zumba! All seniors are welcome – experience does not matter!
We ask that participants bring their own bottle of water. The Council on Aging van is available for anyone who needs transportation. (978) 526-7500.
Foliage Trip
Manchester COA is pleased to offer a trip on Wednesday, October 12 to enjoy the colors of fall. Take a ride around our local area observing all the foliage and decorations that have us loving this time of year. Afterwards we’ll stop for lunch at the Ninety-Nine Restaurant. The van will start picking up at 10:30 a.m. Lunch is on your own.
Essex Scarecrow Festival
On Monday, October 17, the Manchester COA in association with the Essex COA is pleased to offer a tour of the Essex Scarecrow Festival in Essex MA. Enjoy a ride on our C.O.A. van and take in the fun displays of scarecrows, dressed up and posed around Essex. Afterwards we’ll stop for cider donuts at Russell Orchards. The van will start picking up seniors at 12:30 p.m. with a return around 3 p.m.
Community Shredding Event
On Saturday, October 29, the Manchester COA is pleased to present a Community Shredding Event. This event occurs between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. behind Town Hall. Bring any documents that you want shredded and there will be a truck that will shred them on site.