It’s almost the big day! For those of us celebrating Christmas, the holiday arrives at the end of this week, and the Cricket has a whole host of insight and inspiration to keep your holiday humming right up until the clock strikes twelve on New Years Eve.

• In this week’s “Shop Thoughts,” Bookshop of Beverly Farms co-owner Hannah Harlow walks us through the process of teaming up with her brother Sam and local artist Ingrid Moller Potenza to publish the locally-focused coloring book, “Seaside Towns of the Northshore of Massachusetts.” The book is now available in most of the nearby bookstores (in case you still are looking for a gift with local flavor), and features many well-known Cape Ann landmarks just begging to be splashed with color using crayons or markers.

• Looking to celebrate the holidays, save a few dollars and do your part to help support the environment? Then check out the tips provided by the Manchester Sustainability Committee as we head into the holiday homestretch. The local group gives ideas on recycling and cutting back, and examples of how much of a difference you can make with some seemingly small changes to your holiday gifting habits.

• While the changes made above could make you an unsung hero of the holidays, Jen Coles honors some of the unsung decorating elements of the holidays in this week’s, “At Home Now.” The local interior designer gives a nod to otherwise innocuous items like garland or hurricane vases, and gives suggestions as to how they can be used to spruce up holiday decorating this year or in the future.

• It’s almost 2022, and time to take a moment, catch our breath and take stock of where things are at when it comes to key matters in Manchester. Gregory Federspiel recaps where things stand in regards to the pandemic here in town, municipal operations and the proposed 40b project in the Western Woods in this week’s, “Town Hall Notebook.”

• The end of the year is also a good time to think about the future of our community, with a nod to the legacy of a local program that has helped so many local youths when it comes to paying for college. Cricket Editor Erika Brown dives into the history of the Manchester Essex Education Fund and all that it has done in its nearly 50 years of existence to help give a financial boost to local kids looking to head off to school and get a college degree.

• Now that we are in year two of navigating our way through the COVID-19 pandemic, Joanne MacInnis takes a look at the state of healthcare in, “What’s Going On With Healthcare These Days?” The CEO of Aberdeen Home Care walks us through how worker shortages are affecting the industry, and gives some helpful tips for the next time you visit your provider.