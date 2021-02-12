Welcoming a new puppy is a very exciting endeavor! This week it came close to home when my two grandchildren, James and Jonathan, brought their new pet, a mixed breed puppy named “Holly”, to me in a state of euphoric rapture. I am still not immune to the intoxication that comes with the joy that a canine addition to a family brings and it was difficult for Jacqie and I to pass up a chance to adopt the last one in the litter.