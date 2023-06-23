Pets and People: Prevent Heartworm Disease

Pets and People: Heartworm Disease is a big killer
Larry Lamb

Heartworm disease is devastating.  Our practice at the Manchester Animal Hospital is focused on preventing the disease whenever possible or at lease diagnosing it in its very early stages. Fortunately, we are not a heartworm endemic area, however, the disease is still diagnosed here. 

The predominance of cases I diagnose come from the south.  The local patients that acquire the disease will have caught it from a mosquito harboring the disease.  For that reason, we recommend an oral heartworm preventative medication and additionally we perform a blood test for heartworm disease at least annually.

