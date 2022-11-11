Bonding

Companionship from animals

In the past several years, we have experienced an unprecedented assault on personal and family mental health.  The COVID epidemic created a need for something to compensate for the lack of human bonding opportunities.  In many cases this has been accomplished by the addition of pets in the household.

The bonds between humans and animals are powerful.  And the positive correlation between pets and mental health is undeniable.

Dr. Lamb is the Veteranarian at the Manchester Animal Hospital.