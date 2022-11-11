In the past several years, we have experienced an unprecedented assault on personal and family mental health. The COVID epidemic created a need for something to compensate for the lack of human bonding opportunities. In many cases this has been accomplished by the addition of pets in the household.
The bonds between humans and animals are powerful. And the positive correlation between pets and mental health is undeniable.
According to a Harris poll, 95 percent of pet owners think of their animal as a member of the family. And that’s true no matter how old we are. Furthermore, research validates the benefits of pets for mental health. The mental health benefits of owning a dog or cat have been proven by many scientific studies. Animals help with depression, anxiety, and stress. In addition, they provide companionship and ease loneliness. Moreover, pets bring us unconditional love
The first research on pets and mental health was published 30 years ago. Psychologist Alan Beck of Purdue University and psychiatrist Aaron Katcher of the University of Pennsylvania conducted the study. They measured what happens to the body when a person pets a friendly dog. They found: blood pressure went down, heart rate slowed, breathing became more regular, muscle tension relaxed. These are all signs of reduced stress. Therefore, the researchers had discovered physical evidence of the mental health benefits of pets.
Since then, scientists have discovered much more about the connection between pets and mental health. As a result, animal-assisted therapy programs have become an important part of mental health treatment. Individuals benefit from owning mental health animals such as an emotional support dog. Studies around pets and mental health show that petting and playing with animals reduces stress-related hormones. And these benefits can occur after just five minutes of interacting with a pet. Therefore, pets are very helpful for anxiety sufferers.
Playing with a dog or cat raises our levels of serotonin and dopamine. These are hormones that calm and relax the nervous system. When we smile and laugh at our pets’ cute behavior, that helps stimulate the release of these “happiness hormones.” Interacting with a friendly dog reduces levels of cortisol, the stress hormone. And it increases the release of oxytocin—another chemical in the body that reduces stress naturally.
That’s why animal-assisted therapy is so powerful. The sensory act of stroking a pet lowers blood pressure. Therefore, it reduces stress. Consequently, studies have shown that dogs can help calm hyperactive or aggressive children. In one study, a group of stressed-out adults was told to pet a rabbit, a turtle, or a toy. Touching the toy didn’t have any effects. However, stroking the rabbit or turtle relieved anxiety. In addition, even people who didn’t particularly like animals experienced the benefits.
Another result of pets and mental health, for teens and adults, is that pets support social connection. They relieve social anxiety because they provide a common topic to talk about. Hence, pets counteract social isolation.
For example, walking a dog often leads to conversations with other dog owners. As a result, dog owners tend to be more socially connected and less isolated. Therefore, their mental health improves. That’s because people who have more social relationships and friendships tend to be mentally healthier.
The benefits of social connection include: better self-esteem, lower rates of anxiety and depression, happier, more optimistic outlook, stronger emotional regulation skills, improved cognitive function and more empathy and feelings of trust toward others.
Research shows that children who are emotionally attached to their dogs have an easier time building relationships with other people. Hence, because dogs follow human cues, they support kids’ emotional development. Dogs, in particular, are sensitive to their owner’s moods and emotions.
A pet dog may protect children from anxiety, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 643 children participated in the study. A little over half of them had pet dogs in the home. Researchers measured the children’s BMI (body mass index), anxiety levels, screen time, and physical activity. As a result, they found that all the children had similar BMIs, screen time, and physical activity.
This held true whether or not they had pet dogs. But their anxiety levels were different. In fact, 21 percent of the children who did not have a pet dog tested positive on a screening test for anxiety while only 12 percent of children with dogs tested positive for anxiety.
People feel more needed and wanted when they have a pet to care for. The act of caretaking has mental health benefits. Caring for another living thing gives us a sense of purpose and meaning. Doing things for the good of others reduces depression and loneliness. Dogs and cats love their owners unconditionally. For example, pets don’t care how teens did on a test.
Moreover, they don’t judge teens on their social skills or athletic ability. They are simply happy to see their owners. And they want to spend time with them, no matter what. This kind of unconditional love is good for mental health. It stimulates the brain to release dopamine, the chemical involved in sensing pleasure.
To summarize, the research on pets and mental health is clear. People might want to learn how to ask a doctor for an emotional support animal. In addition, teens that love animals might enjoy working at an animal shelter or at a riding stable. And families who don’t have pets can go to their local humane society and bring home a new member of the family.
Animals make socializing easier for kids who find it stressful. One study examined the behavior of children with autism in a classroom with a pet guinea pig. Researchers found that these children were more social with their peers than autistic kids without classroom pets. In addition, they smiled and laughed more, and showed fewer signs of stress.
Pets need to be taken care of every day. As a result, they help us build healthy habits and routines. Dog owners need to take their pets for walks, runs, and hikes regularly. Therefore, owners receive the benefits of exercise. Studies show that dog owners are far more likely to meet recommended daily exercise requirements. Additionally, walking a dog or riding a horse gets us outside. Dogs and cats need to be fed on a regular schedule.
As a result, pet owners need to get up and take care of them—no matter what mood they are in. Hence, pets give people a reason to get up and start their day. Caring for a dog, horse, or cat reminds us that we must care for ourselves as well. And that’s a great insight, not for the pets but for their humans.