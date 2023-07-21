Spirit Cats are not for everyone, but they are very special cats for some. They are Spirit Cats -- very shy with people. They live in your home but are rarely seen -- especially by visitors. They are cats who live with you, and who may bond deeply with you or only just grant you the opportunity to touch them...or not. Spirit Cats need homes too. Here's what to expect (unless otherwise noted): They're great with other cats! They are used to living with many cats, and are excellent companions for other cats.