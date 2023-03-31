Pets and People

Sick Dog with Liver Disease
Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver. It is a syndrome with a group of clinical signs and symptoms.  It has many causes.  Your dog can have immediate inflammation in their liver called acute hepatitis or long-term inflammation called chronic hepatitis.  

Chronic hepatitis is also called chronic active hepatitis, can lead to scar tissue formation and cirrhosis in the liver.  Cirrhosis is extensive, end-stage scar tissue.  Some dogs with acute hepatitis progress to the chronic form.

Dr. Lamb is the Veteranarian at the Manchester Animal Hospital.