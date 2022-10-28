Pets and People

Dogs and Hip Disease

The term dysplasia means abnormal growth, thus hip dysplasia means abnormal growth or development of the hips.  Hip dysplasia occurs during a puppy's growing phase, usually a large breed puppy, and essentially refers to a poor fit of the ball and socket nature of the hip.  The normal hip consists of femoral head, which is round like a ball and connects the femur to the pelvis; the acetabulum, which is the socket of the pelvis; and the fibrous joint capsule and lubricating fluid that make up the joint.  The bones (femoral head and acetabulum) are coated with smooth cartilage so that motion is nearly frictionless and the bones glide smoothly across each other's surface.                             

Hip dysplasia is a common condition of large breed dogs.  Many dog owners have heard of it, but anyone owning a large breed dog or considering a large breed dog should be become familiar with this condition.  The larger the dog, the more likely the development of this problem becomes, particularly as the dog ages and loss of mobility/arthritis pain become important life quality issues. 

Dr. Lamb is the Veteranarian at the Manchester Animal Hospital.