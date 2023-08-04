Pets and People

The two most common questions I receive at the Manchester Animal Hospital during these summer months have to do with insect bites and heatstroke (hyperthermia).

Any insect or spider can cause problems if they bite or sting your canine companion.  A bite or sting can cause swelling, redness, and itching.  Some animals can have an allergic reaction to a sting or bite that may result in mild hives, facial swelling, vomiting, difficulty breathing or even collapse.

Dr. Lamb is the Veterinarian at the Manchester Animal Hospital.