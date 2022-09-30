p_11 Pets and People_Ear Infection.jpg

Ear infections in dogs are common and can be challenging

At the Manchester Animal Hospital, I have to deal with ear infections with surprising frequency, and some dogs have to be treated nearly constantly.  Human ear infections seem few and far between, therefore one wonders how man's best friend came to be so unlucky.  It turns out there are a couple of factors at work: the shape of the ear canal and the common frequency of conditions leading to excess ear wax.