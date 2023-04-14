   

The basic vaccine for dogs against Distemper is commonly referred to as “the distemper shot,” though it also covers several infections besides distemper.  First-hand experience with this disease has become limited because of widespread vaccination.  The typical distemper suspect is a rescue or pet store dog or puppy, usually with questionable vaccination history or an as yet incomplete vaccination series.  

Dr. Lamb is the Veteranarian at the Manchester Animal Hospital.