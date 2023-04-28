Pets and People: The African Wild Dog

 

The African Wild Dog. (Photo: Richard Low Hong)
Pets and People: Larry Lamb

Larry Lamb

As a veterinarian who cares for dogs and cats, a journey to Africa represented an opportunity to be with lions, who remind me of big dogs and leopards who look like big cats.  They are both extraordinarily beautiful and exciting animals to see. 

What surprised me was the difficult search and actual encounter with a pack of a canine species that I knew very little about.  In the process, I discovered dogs who have a remarkable social structure, one which is very interesting and worthy of respect.

Dr. Lamb is the Veteranarian at the Manchester Animal Hospital.