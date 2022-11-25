One of the most frequent symptoms I see at the Manchester Animal Hospital are eyes that appear red.  Clients become concerned when they see their pets scratch at their eyes, the eyes appear red around the margins of the lids and sometimes a discharge appears at the corners of the eyes.  Most often, the diagnosis is conjunctivitis.

Conjunctivitis is inflammation of the conjunctiva in the eye.  The conjunctiva is a pinkish mucous-secreting membrane, very similar to the lining of your mouth and nose.  The conjunctiva covers the eyeball and lines the inner surface of the eyelids.  The conjunctiva also covers the third eyelid, or nictitating membrane, that dogs and cats have.  Humans do not have this.  Inflammation, as indicated by tissue that is red, warm, swollen, and usually painful. 

Dr. Lamb is the Veteranarian at the Manchester Animal Hospital.