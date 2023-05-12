Pets and People

Dogs and cataract.
Larry Lamb

The normal lens of the eye is a focusing device.  

It is completely clear and is suspended in position by tissue fibers (called zonules) just inside the pupil.  The pupil opens and closes to control the light entering the eye so as to project an image onto the retina in the back of the eye, the way a projector projects an image onto a movie screen.  The lens focuses the projected image in a process called accommodation.  The focusing power of the dog’s lens is at least three times weaker than that of a human lens, while a cat’s lens is at best half the power of a human.  

Dr. Lamb is the Veteranarian at the Manchester Animal Hospital.