Bloat

Bloat is life-threatening for dogs.

Many injuries and physical disorders represent life-threatening emergencies, but there is only one condition so drastic that it overshadows them all in terms of rapidity of consequences and effort in emergency treatment: the gastric dilatation and volvulus, called commonly, “bloat.”

Normally, the stomach contains a small amount of gas, some mucus, and any food being digested.  It undergoes a normal rhythm of contraction, receiving food from the esophagus above, grinding the food, and moving the ground food out to the small intestine at its other end.  This proceeds uneventfully except for the occasional burp.

Dr. Lamb is the Veteranarian at the Manchester Animal Hospital.