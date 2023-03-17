Larry Lamb

There is an infection that is especially common in young animals housed in groups (in shelters, rescue areas, kennels, etc.)  It is called Coccidia, and while it’s a common parasite. it is not necessarily a sign of poor animal husbandry.

Coccidia are single-celled organisms that infect the intestine.  They are microscopic parasites detectable on routine fecal tests in the same way that worms are, but coccidia are not worms.  And, they are not susceptible to deworming medications.  They are also not visible to the naked eye.  Coccidia infection causes watery diarrhea that is sometimes bloody and can be a life-threatening problem to an especially young or small pet.  There are many different species of coccidia but for dogs and cats, the most common infections are with coccidia of the genus Cystoisospora.  Dogs and cats each have their own coccidia species and cannot infect each other, nor can they infect people.

Dr. Lamb is the Veteranarian at the Manchester Animal Hospital.