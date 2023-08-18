Pet of the Week: Potato

Potato is being featured as part of our Clear the Shelters campaign to help him find his forever home.  Potato's adoption fee is reduced to $200 and includes 3 months of heartworm/flea/tick prevention along with a consult with our Behavior Associate to help ensure success with his new family.

Hello sweet friends!  The name is Potato and I am a 8-month-old doggo from Texas.  The first thing you'll notice about me is my unique nose, and excitable personality.  I am a big fan of running around with toys and playing tug of war with my friends here.  I do enjoy a nice bubble bath after a long day of dog duties, who wouldn't... am I right?  I am looking for an active lifestyle, where I can go on adventures with my new family and get my sniffs and energy out.  I am still learning my good boy manners and I am ready to learn new tricks with you!  Do I sound like a good match for you?  Apply online today and come in to visit me during open hours!

visit the following section of our website if you are interested in adopting: https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html