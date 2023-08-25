Sinead is being featured as part of our Clear the Shelters campaign to help her find her forever home. Sinead's adoption fee is reduced to $25.
I'm a sweet and loving five-year-old gal who would love to join your family. I'm cuddly, playful and fun. I have lots of personality and great people skills though I'd likely do best in a home without small children. I haven't been a huge fan of the other cats here; it appears they do poke at my anxiety quite a lot. The shelter is a stressful place, and stress doesn't bring out the best in anyone, right? I've been in a home the last 3 years but unfortunately due to no fault of my own, I was unable to stay. I'm ready to find a new loving home of my own, so come on down and meet me!
Visit the following section of our website if you are interested in adopting: https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html
