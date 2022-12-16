Pet of The Week

Cats wanting a second chance

Trivet, front, a shorthair, and Doily, a longhair, are 6-year-old cats looking for a second chance after their owner unexpectedly passed away.  They lived with other cats and a couple of parakeets.  They are always on high alert when food is around and love the sound the birdies make.  Both are quiet, gentle and just want a nice quiet place to retire.  If you think you have room in your home and heart for two cats please fill out an online application at https://www.capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.htm and we can setup a meeting so you can meet us in person.  Visit www.capeannanimalaid.org for more information about Trivet and Doily and all the other animals waiting for homes at the Christopher Cutler Rich Animal Shelter, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester.

