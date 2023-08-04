Hello, Fabio here. I am a sweet young pup from Puerto Rico. I am only 2 1/2 months old and a little fellow so they are guessing I will be small to medium when full grown. They are guessing I might be part dachshund because I have short legs and a long body, but I can guarantee I am mostly made up of cute! I love playing with the other puppies and getting attention from all the people I meet. I am a happy go lucky sweet pup that just needs a loving home to teach me how to be a part of the family. If you would like to adopt Fabio please fill out an online application today. Fill out an application at https://capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html