Pet of the Week Fabio

             

Hello, Fabio here.  I am a sweet young pup from Puerto Rico.  I am only 2 1/2 months old and a little fellow so they are guessing I will be small to medium when full grown.  They are guessing I might be part dachshund because I have short legs and a long body, but I can guarantee I am mostly made up of cute!  I love playing with the other puppies and getting attention from all the people I meet.  I am a happy go lucky sweet pup that just needs a loving home to teach me how to be a part of the family.  If you would like to adopt Fabio please fill out an online application today.  Fill out an application at https://capeannanimalaid.org/adopt.html

