If you notice your pet is disoriented, bumping into objects, and struggling to find food and toys, these all may be signs of blindness.  There are many potential causes of blindness in dogs and cats.  At the Manchester Animal Hospital before discussing what leads to vision loss, it helps if I assist my clients understand how the eye functions.

Dr. Lamb is the Veteranarian at the Manchester Animal Hospital.