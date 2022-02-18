Whether it’s diving into water-related topics or keeping our feet when it comes to the land we stand upon, the Cricket has a bit of both for readers in this week’s issue.

• Cricket Editor and Publisher Erika Brown chats with Manchester DPW Director Chuck Dam to discuss the town’s drinking water, possible sewer expansion and current hot topic, PFAs. Check out the Q&A below and gain a better understanding of where we are and where we are going when it comes to Manchester’s water supply.

• Let’s make a few more waves in the water before drying off on land: Jason Brisbois provides an update on the Manchester Essex swim teams and their preparation for the Cape Ann League Meet, along with what’s next for the boys and girls teams during the postseason. Having these upcoming meets in person with other schools is a far cry from where the sport was last winter, when COVID forced all meets to go virtual and eliminated and postseason events. Click on the story below for more.

• Back on land, Gregory Federspiel gathers up and gives an update on where things are when it comes to various local land use projects in,”A Full Plate of Land Use Issues.” The Manchester Town Administrator tells us the current state of the 40b project on Shingle Hill, use of the Limited Commercial District and how a new Massachusetts law that affects towns with commuter rail stops hits home

• Now that we have our feet set underneath us, it’s time to get moving. Really, really fast. Jason Brisbois gives an update on the Manchester Essex indoor track teams’ shorter-than-usual season that was, and talks to coach Nelson Desilvestre about preparing for the Cape Ann League Meet and qualifying for state and semifinal meets in the weeks to come.

• How about traveling back in time a bit? The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce announced its 100th anniversary, with a kickoff celebration set for March. Click on the link below for more on the history of the group and what is planned to acknowledge a century of locals doing business together.

• While we’re on the topic of the area’s rich history, the Essex National Heritage Foundation announced the start of the 2022 Partnership Grant Program, running from the start of the month until February 25. In 2022, the Commission will provide grants to 12 recipients across the North Shore and Merrimack Valley in support of educational, accessibility, preservation and interpretive projects. Check out the story below for more.

• Is your pet not eating like they used to? It could be a sign of illness that needs to be diagnosed and treated. Read up on the signs to look for and what you can do about it in this week’s Pets and People submission from local veterinarian Lawrence Lamb, “Appetite Loss As a Sign of Disease.”