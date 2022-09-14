Sick Bulldog.jpg

We all know humans get breast cancer.  However, dogs, cats, rabbits, rats and a host of other domestic species can get breast cancer too.  I would like to raise consciousness of mammary cancer in companion animals.  I also want people to know that breast cancer and mammary gland cancer are the same disease; it’s just called by a different name in other species.

Some numbers may help to illustrate the risks to dogs and cats.

Dr. Lamb is the Veteranarian at the Manchester Animal Hospital.