Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA (01944)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers in the afternoon. Expect mist and reduced visibilities at times. High 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain diminishing to a few showers late. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.