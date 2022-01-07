Can you tell me about your work at Boston Children's Hospital?

I really do love my job as an oral maxillofacial surgeon. When people think of oral maxillofacial surgeons, they think of dentists and yes, while we have a dental degree, the practice is about more than teeth. It's jaws, function, joints, aesthetics. In this speciality, I perform surgery and technical procedures and I see a range of problems, from routine to very complex. My patients are of all ages, which means very different types of emotional and physical development. A toddler is a very different patient than a preteen, who is very different from a teenager, who's very different from an adult.