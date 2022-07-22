Exhibit

An Exhibit

What was life like among working-class townspeople 250 years ago in the province of Massachusetts Bay?

At its new summer exhibit, the Manchester Historical Museum will invite the public to time-travel back to the lives and work of the people of this small town when it was all about seafaring, farming, and home-making.

p_10 MHM_Working Forsters wharf.jpg

Wood cut print of Manchester’s Forster’s Wharf, the town's main commercial dock located in West Manchester, near Tuck's Point. 
p_10 MHM_Working fishyard.jpg

These artifacts of working codfisheries are on exhibit at the Manchester Historical Museum. 

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.