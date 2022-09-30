We are trying not to squish them as we walk on the shore.  Trying not to touch them because we think they may sting, or bite.  Perhaps a brave few are swimming amongst them.  But what on earth are they?  Those little gelatinous blobs currently floating en masse in the ocean and washing up in droves on the shore.  A good first guess would be jellyfish.  A second guess could be eggs of some kind.  Alas, they are neither—these itty-bitty diaphanous orbs are salps, a wondrous sea creature worth knowing more about. 

Also called “sea grapes” or “jellybeans of the sea,” salps are easily mistaken for small jellyfish.  However, the salp is a member of Tunicata, or “sea squirts” and are taxonomically more closely related to humans than jellyfish.  They move about the ocean by means of jet-propulsion, taking in water, filtering it for food, and then pushing it out to scoot about their underwater world.  They eat whatever they manage to catch in the process, including microscopic bacteria, phytoplankton and larvae.  Salps can be found zooming about in every ocean save the Arctic. 