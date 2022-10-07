Happy,Senior,Couple,From,Behind,Looking,At,Front,Of,House

“If these walls could talk.”

The family home is a shrine, a sacred place.  It’s where it all happened.  Babies came home from the hospital, kids grew up here, and maybe loved ones died here.  This building has housed the good, bad, and all in-between.  It has been everything, but is it possible that it no longer fits?