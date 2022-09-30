The heat, this summer, has been tough on all of us—but it can be particularly tough on your house’s paint job. Interior designer Jen Coles knows in the spring you may optimistically think you can hold off just one more year, but by now your house may have you singing a different tune. But do not despair, she writes, houses get painted all the way into deep fall if the conditions are right. And after this summer you would think they’d have to be.