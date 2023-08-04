NSOM_Wang.jpg

Dr. Emily Wang, an instructor and practicing physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.  (Courtesy image)

 

Since Charlotte Lawrence has graduated and is moving on to her time at Rice University, Sam Heanue and Stella Straub will now be moving forward with Not So Everyday Medicine.  This spring, they had the opportunity to speak with Dr. Emily Wang, an instructor and practicing physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts.  In their time with her, they learned more about her journey to medicine, life as a female doctor, and what the rapidly growing field of physiatry is becoming so popular. 

Stella Straub and Sam Heanue are rising juniors at Manchester Essex Regional High School.