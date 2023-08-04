Beech Leaves Affected by BLD.jpeg

Signs of BLD include puckered, distorted leaves, with dark striping between the veins. (Courtesy images)

One of our favorite properties for a beautiful walk in Manchester-by-the-Sea is Coolidge Reservation. We are awed by this property with its scenic marshy pond and the trail that leads to the vast Ocean Lawn on Coolidge Point.  In addition to the wide and spectacular views of Massachusetts Bay, the Ocean Lawn has numerous strikingly huge European Beech trees (Fagus sylvatica) with dense canopies that provide shade in the summer. 

Sadly, this spring we noticed that these stately giants were looking quite ragged.  Their leaves were distorted, and the foliage overall was thin, since many of the leaves had been shed. 

For more detailed information about BLD go to the Friends of Manchester Trees website at friendsofmanchestertrees.org