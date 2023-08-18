The Landing_team.jpg

The team. From left, Noe Ortega, Robert Simonelli Alex Pineda

 

Photos: Kris McGinn

 

In truth, I only realized I was dining at The Landing after I was nearly finished with my meal. 

Kris McGinn writes features and columns on local life around Cape Ann. In 2020 she won two national writing awards from the National Newspaper Association. She can be reached at kris@thecricket.com.