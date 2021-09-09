In a summer that has been marked by an abundance of rain and wind, Hurricane Henri apparently got the memo and dropped more of both over the weekend. With that in mind, we’ve got some fascinating reading material to keep you busy while the storm gusts away outdoors.

• While the rest of us will give thought to the amount of water we could be under due to flooding from recent storms, Shane MacLeod is heading deep under water to serve on one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines. This week, we talk to the Manchester native to about serving on the USS New Hampshire four years into his career with the US Navy.

• Rising above the waves, we check in on the 115th Anniversary of The Manchester Club, a local institution that celebrated with a cruise on board the Beauport Princess. Click on the link below for a bit of history on the club itself, and to see some photos of the festivities.

• Affordable housing, ongoing COVID-19 concerns, a new DPW facility - there is a lot going on in Manchester right now, enough to warrant setting aside a specific time each week for town leaders and residents to gather together and make decisions on all of these key topics that will affect locals both now and in long into the future. In, “Lessons Learned and Priorities Moving Forward,” Manchester Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel talks about the Board of Selectmen’s plans to host hearings and public forums separate from traditional meetings every Thursday evening, while also touching on some of the topics that will be addressed.

• Manchester Harbormaster Bion Pike reminds us that this is not a good time to be out on the seas, with the oceans churning after visits from Henri on Sunday, and Tropical Storm Fred last week. While we may avoid the full brunt of Henri’s wrath here in Northeastern Massachusetts, keep an eye on flooding in your basement and how strong the winds may get out there.

• Maybe you’re waiting out the storm by reading a good book. Keeping your place while you take a break to assess what’s going on outside requires a bookmark, an item that some people may give little regard to. Mark Stolle gives the humble bookmark its due in the latest “By The Book: Bookmarks in Time,” giving examples of how a bookmark can sometimes tell as interesting a story as the book in which they are tucked.

• Now that recreational marijuana use is legal in the state, local Veterinarian Lawrence Lamb reminds us that the substance can be harmful if it’s ingested by pets in this week’s, “Pets and People: Marijuana Intoxication In Pets.”