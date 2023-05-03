This week, the Cricket helps you to look forward and plan for what’s ahead, whether it’s getting ready for tonight’s Annual Town Meeting, figuring out what day to put out the compost bin or simply looking ahead to checking out the latest in local arts, sports and books. Read on for more…

• Today is the day: The Annual Town Meeting is slated for 6:30 p.m. tonight at the Memorial School in Manchester. If you’re interested in what the Planning Board has, well, planned for this evening, check out, “Planning Board Update” from our Editorial Staff - the board has one article on the docket for “Adult Entertainment Establishment.”

• Manchester Town Moderator Alan Wilson checks in with a Public Health Advisory ahead of the meeting this evening, explaining what guidelines will be in place for those attending as a result of current COVID recommendations.

• As 2023 progresses, the calendar seems to fill up more and more with each passing month. If you’re looking to keep it all straight, take a gander at “Essex Town Administrator’s Report” and the “Select Board Update” for Manchester. Both provide dates and times for things you need to know about, from clinics to town meetings to transfer station hours.

• Sunday’s weather was a reminder that winter hasn’t completely let go of our region. To counter any lingering chill, Erika Brown previews the Cape Ann Museum’s landmark summer exhibit, “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape” by interviewing its curator in, “The Summers on Cape Ann That Transformed Edward Hopper.”

• We all would like to find treasure buried in our backyard, right? Well, Erin Luman and Paige Farrell share their version of just that situation in, “Delicate Clay Works Paintings of Glass Vessels Featured In JDG’s ‘Unearthed,’' now on display at the Jane Deering Gallery in Gloucester. The exhibit features works by the two local artists that focus on vintage glass vessels and antique plates found during an excavation of Luman’s backyard almost a decade ago.

• The Manchester Essex lacrosse teams are hoping to do it all over again after banner seasons last spring. In “ME Girls Lax Hoping For An Encore Performance,” Jason Brisbois previews what’s next for the girls lacrosse team after making it all the way to the MIAA Div. 4 North Final game, and then checks in with the boys lacrosse team to see how they follow up a trip to the Sweet 16 of the Div. 4 playoffs in, “Unfinished Business for ME Boys Lax.”

• Happy (Literary) New Year! April is the month when many new books are published, and Hannah Harlow walks us through a preview of what to expect in, “Shop Thoughts: The Best Literary Weekend of the Year.”

• Dr. Lawrence Lamb helps to educate our readers on how to better keep their dogs and cats happy, healthy and safe on a regular basis. This week, the local veterinarian provides an overview of liver disease in dogs, including what symptoms to look for and what is available to treat the malady. Click on, “Pets and People: Liver Disease in Dogs” for more.