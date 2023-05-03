My husband recently asked me what I wanted from him and the kids this Mother’s Day. “Do you want to spend the day with us or do you want us to skedaddle?” My answer is yes and yes, because mostly what I want is the gift of time. The time to both take a long hike with my family and eat a nice meal together, and a few hours to myself—to read or garden or bake or write or do any of the things we call hobbies, which we do because we find in them joy and fulfillment.
Shop Thoughts: This Mother’s Day, the Gift of Time
- By Hannah Harlow
-
- Updated
Tags
Locations
Hannah Harlow
The Book Shop of Beverly Farms
