After the mad dash of the holidays, January feels like a hibernation.  The bookstore is open, of course, and people are reading, but the pace slows significantly.  Browsers use the gift cards they received in December, publishers release a slow stream of New Year, New You books and mysteries, and we all agree to keep to ourselves for a few weeks and regroup.

February and March feel like one long school vacation as public, then private, then universities take winter breaks.  Everyone who comes into the bookstore seems to be traveling somewhere.  Many paperbacks depart our shelves for journeys near and far.

Hannah Harlow is owner of The Book Shop, an independent bookstore in Beverly Farms.  Harlow writes biweekly recommendations for us.  See more of what she recommends reading at thecricket.com.