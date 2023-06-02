Shop Thoughts Habits

Daily Rituals: How Artists Work by Mason Currey.

There are times when life feels like a sprint, a race toward some arbitrary finish line.  I have a fifth and an eighth grader, both wrapping up at their respective schools.  With three weeks left in the academic year, we have a series of last concerts, last sporting events, planning meetings, moving up days, and graduation ceremonies to cram in.  It doesn’t leave a lot of time for reading.

I find myself grabbing a few minutes at a time to sit down with a book and so I’ve been gravitating toward stories I can consume in bits and pieces.  Stories that either move quickly or are bite-sized.  Poetry, of course, works well, and I have my trusty New and Selected Poems Volume One by Mary Oliver at the ready.  Spring is springing and Mary Oliver’s exuberant appreciation for nature matches my mood.

Hannah Harlow is owner of The Book Shop, an independent bookstore in Beverly Farms.  Harlow writes biweekly recommendations for us.  See more of what she recommends reading at thecricket.com.